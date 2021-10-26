New Pimax Reality 12K standalone VR headset launches for $2,399

Pimax has introduced its new and latest virtual reality headset this week in the form of the Reality 12K QLED priced at a cool $2,399. Yet offering 5.7K resolution per eyeball and a 200° field-of-view. To provide the high resolution imagery the Reality VR headset is equipped with dual 5620×2720 200Hz HDR LCD panels with Mini LED backlighting and a quantum dot layer. Check out the promotional video below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest Pixma standalone VR headset.

Pimax Reality 12K standalone VR headset

The Pimax Reality 12K QLED will be officially launching during Q4 2022 priced at $2,399. The team over at VR Focus explain more about the specifications of the headset. The soon as more details are made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

“Upfront the Reality 12K QLED will boast a supposed 12K resolution QLED with mini-LED display (1200 PPI) topping out at a whopping 200Hz refresh rate – that’s when plugged into a PC. Still maintaining Pimax’s 200° FoV (horizontal), Pimax has developed a “Bionic Lens System” that combines both Fresnel + Aspheric lens designs providing 35 PPD at the centre thanks to the aspheric element whilst the fresnel section handles the wider view.”

Pimax Reality 12K QLED Specifications

Display 2x 5.5 inch QLED (Mini-LED backlit) 12K Resolution display (1200 PPI) Refresh rate: 200Hz

Optics Bionic Lens System (Fresnel + Aspheric with 35 PPD peak fidelity)

Performance Gemini Architecture – Qualcomm XR2 + Pimax Custom PC VR Engine

Field of View Horizontal: 200° Vertical: 135°

Interpupillary Distance Automatic IPD adjustment with motor Supported IPD range: 57–72 mm

Audio Deluxe speaker module made by Tectonic

Weight ???

Dimensions 30% smaller than Pimax 8KX

Connectivity PC connections: Fibre Optic cable Wifi 6E – 6GHz WiGig 60GHz module (optional)

Positional Tracking 6DoF Inside-out tracking + hand tracking (4x cameras)

Additional Tracking Tobii eye tracking module (2x cameras) 2x cameras for face tracking 3x cameras for lip & full body tracking

Comfort & Useability Rear mounted, 6000 mAh swappable battery Swappable rear cushion 6DoF controllers 3x noise cancelling microphones Magnetic face cover Passive & Active cooling (dual fans)

Additional Accessories SteamVR 2.0/1.0 compatible via cover Cellular 5G Cover for CloudXR connection Mixed Reality cover



Source : Upload VR : VR Focus

