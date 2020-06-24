Pimax eye and hand tracking modules start rolling out

The team of developers at Pimax and this week taken to Reddit to announce that they have stated shipping out the highly anticipated hand and eye tracking modules to backers. The long-awaited tracking modules were introduced in stretch goals during the original 2017 Virtual reality Pimax 8K headset crowdfunding campaign and will soon be in the hands of backers.

“Backers will be able to get the eye tracking for $99 for a limited time,” the spokesperson says. “The price is greatly below the cost to produce it. The price will be much higher when we retail this later in the year.”

“Add the world’s most advanced hand tracking to any Pimaxvirtual reality headset, using the Hand Tracking Module powered by Ultraleap. Ultraleap’s optical hand tracking captures the movements of your hands with unparalleled accuracy and near-zero latency.The Hand Tracking Module is designed to be easily added to the bottom of your Pimaxheadset.”

Source : Pimax : Reddit : Road To VR

