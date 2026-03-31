Inside the Beelink SER10 Max: Does the AMD Ryzen AI HX470 Really Deliver?

Compact and packed with potential, the Beelink SER10 Max introduces several upgrades over its predecessor, the HX370. At its core is the AMD Ryzen AI HX470 processor, a 12-core, 24-thread CPU built on Zen 5 architecture, paired with the Radeon 890M iGPU. These enhancements promise incremental improvements in gaming and multitasking, with benchmark results showing a modest 5-7% performance boost. ETA Prime explores how these changes translate into real-world use, highlighting the device’s ability to handle 1080p gaming with FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and its suitability for productivity tasks like video editing and 3D rendering.

Dive into this breakdown to understand how the SER10 Max balances its compact design with practical features. Discover insights into its thermal management system, which ensures stable performance during demanding workloads and its upgradability, allowing users to expand RAM or storage with ease. You’ll also learn about its wide array of connectivity options, including USB 4 and high-speed LAN and how these additions enhance its versatility for both gaming and professional environments.

Build & Design

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Beelink SER10 Max is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI HX470 processor and Radeon 890M iGPU, offering modest performance improvements (5-7%) over its predecessor, the HX370.

Its compact aluminum chassis, MSSE 2.0 cooling system and upgradability (RAM and storage) make it a durable, space-efficient and future-proof mini PC.

Equipped with 32GB DDR5 RAM and dual M.2 SSD slots (up to 8TB), it supports multitasking, productivity tasks and casual gaming, though the lack of LPDDR5X RAM limits iGPU performance in demanding scenarios.

Comprehensive connectivity includes USB 4, HDMI, DisplayPort (4K at 240Hz), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and a 10Gbps LAN port, making sure compatibility with modern peripherals and high-speed networks.

While suitable for productivity and casual gaming, its incremental upgrades and gaming limitations (struggles with high resolutions or ultra settings) may not justify an upgrade for existing HX370 users.

The SER10 Max features a sleek and durable aluminum chassis that strikes a balance between aesthetics and functionality. Its compact design makes it an excellent choice for users seeking a space-efficient solution without compromising on performance. The inclusion of the MSSE 2.0 cooling system ensures effective thermal management, keeping the device cool even during demanding tasks such as gaming or multitasking. This cooling system enhances the device’s reliability and longevity, particularly under heavy workloads.

For added convenience, the internal components are easily accessible, allowing users to upgrade the RAM or storage with minimal effort. This upgradability makes the SER10 Max a future-proof option for users who may need to expand their system’s capabilities over time.

Key Specifications

At the heart of the SER10 Max lies the AMD Ryzen AI HX470 processor, built on the advanced Zen 5 architecture. This 12-core, 24-thread CPU delivers efficient multitasking and gaming performance, making it suitable for both casual and professional users. Paired with the Radeon 890M iGPU, which features 16 compute units and a clock speed of 3100 MHz, the system is designed to handle modern workloads with ease.

The device is equipped with 32GB of DDR5 SODIMM RAM running at 5600 MT/s. However, it lacks support for faster LPDDR5X RAM, which could have unlocked additional performance for the iGPU, particularly in memory-intensive applications. Storage options are generous, with dual M.2 SSD slots supporting up to 8TB of total capacity, providing ample space for games, applications and multimedia files.

Wireless connectivity is up-to-date, featuring Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for fast and reliable connections. The SER10 Max also comes pre-installed with Windows 11, offering a streamlined and user-friendly experience right out of the box.

Learn more about Beelink by reading our previous articles, guides and features :

Comprehensive Connectivity

The SER10 Max excels in connectivity, offering a wide range of ports to accommodate various peripherals and displays. This versatility makes it a practical choice for both work and entertainment setups.

Front Ports: USB-C (10Gbps), USB 3.2 (10Gbps), and a 3.5mm audio jack for quick access to essential connections.

USB-C (10Gbps), USB 3.2 (10Gbps), and a 3.5mm audio jack for quick access to essential connections. Rear Ports: USB 4 (40Gbps), HDMI and DisplayPort outputs supporting 4K resolution at 240Hz, additional USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports and a 10Gbps LAN port for high-speed wired internet.

This comprehensive array of ports ensures compatibility with modern devices, including high-resolution monitors, external storage drives and gaming peripherals. The inclusion of USB 4 and high-speed LAN further enhances its appeal for users requiring fast data transfer and low-latency internet connections.

Performance Overview

The SER10 Max delivers modest performance improvements over its predecessor, the HX370. Benchmarks such as Geekbench 6, Cinebench R24 and 3DMark Time Spy indicate a 5-7% increase in CPU and GPU performance. While these gains are not dramatic, they contribute to smoother multitasking and slightly improved gaming experiences.

For gaming, the Radeon 890M iGPU performs well at 1080p medium settings, particularly when FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is enabled. Popular titles like Spider-Man 2 run smoothly under these conditions, offering an enjoyable gaming experience for casual players. However, more demanding games reveal the limitations of the DDR5 RAM, as the absence of LPDDR5X RAM restricts the iGPU’s full potential in scenarios requiring higher memory bandwidth.

Beyond gaming, the SER10 Max excels in productivity tasks, handling video editing, 3D rendering and other resource-intensive applications with relative ease. Its 12-core processor ensures efficient multitasking, making it a versatile option for professionals and content creators.

Notable Limitations

Despite its strengths, the SER10 Max has some clear limitations that may impact its appeal to certain users:

RAM Constraints: The lack of LPDDR5X RAM limits the iGPU’s performance, particularly for gaming enthusiasts who require higher memory bandwidth for demanding titles.

The lack of LPDDR5X RAM limits the iGPU’s performance, particularly for gaming enthusiasts who require higher memory bandwidth for demanding titles. Incremental Upgrades: The performance improvements over the HX370 are relatively minor, which may not justify an upgrade for existing users of the previous model.

The performance improvements over the HX370 are relatively minor, which may not justify an upgrade for existing users of the previous model. Gaming Limitations: While the iGPU performs well at medium settings, it struggles with higher resolutions or ultra settings in graphically intensive games, making it less suitable for hardcore gamers.

These factors may deter users seeking a significant leap in performance or those prioritizing high-end gaming capabilities. However, for users focused on general productivity and casual gaming, the SER10 Max remains a solid choice.

Final Verdict

The Beelink SER10 Max is a well-designed mini PC that offers solid performance for gaming and productivity tasks. Its compact aluminum build, efficient cooling system and upgradability make it a practical and versatile option for users seeking a space-saving device. The wide range of connectivity options further enhances its utility, making sure compatibility with modern peripherals and displays.

However, the modest performance gains and the absence of faster RAM limit its appeal, particularly for users looking for a substantial upgrade over the HX370. While the SER10 Max is a capable system, it falls short of reaching its full potential, leaving room for improvement in future iterations. For users new to the Beelink lineup, it offers a balanced mix of features and performance. Existing HX370 owners, however, may find the upgrade less compelling unless specific features of the SER10 Max align with their needs.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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