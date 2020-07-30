New Beelink Gemini M mini PC teased

A new mini PC has been teased this week in the form of the Beelink Gemini M, a desktop computer system powered by an quad-core Intel Celeron J4125 processor supported by 8GB of RAM and with 64GB of eMMC storage soldered inside. The small mini PCs capable of supporting up to two monitors with 4K resolutions and also features a M.2 2242 slot for an optional SATA III SSD.

“The body thickness is only 17.7mm, the weight is only 340g, dual-band WIFI 2.4G+5.8G, dual HDMI, support 4K dual-screen simultaneous display, strong heat dissipation performance.” As soon as more information on pricing and availability are released by Beelink we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Liliputing : MiniMachines

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals