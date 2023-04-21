Beelink EQ12 Pro mini PC now available from $311

Following on from its unveiling last month in March 2023 Beelink has this week confirmed its new Beelink EQ12 Pro mini PC is now available to purchase worldwide from the official Beelink website and online retailers such as Amazon price from $311-$349. Powered by an Intel Core i3-N305 processor offering 15-watt, 8-core, 8-thread chip with support for speeds up to 3.8 GHz and Intel UHD integrated graphics that tops out at 1.25 GHz.

The mini PC measures just 4.88 x 4.44 x 1.53 inches in size and supports connections to three UHD Displays at 4K@60Hz thanks to two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single Type-C connection. Other features include support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 with maximum speeds from the WiFi 6 (802.11ax) connection being 600 Mbps.

Features of the Beelink EQ12 Pro mini PC

Source : Liliputing : Beelink





