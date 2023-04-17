Why is AirDrop not working?

Apple users experiencing issues when trying to use the AirDrop feature that allows you to easily and wirelessly transfer files between Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads and Macs. Might be interested to know that there are a few of settings to check the can solve AirDrop not working and provide a quick fix to your AirDrop problems.

AirDrop not working

One of the most common issues that prevents AirDrop from functioning correctly might be because of a connectivity issue with either your wireless or Bluetooth connection. It is strange but you need both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled on your devices. This is because the Apple AirDrop feature uses Bluetooth to see devices that are close by and then creates a secure wireless connection between both devices. Check the list of fixes below to help you fix your AirDrop issue.

AirDrop is a convenient and efficient way to transfer files between Apple devices, as it eliminates the need for cables, USB drives, or third-party apps. The AirDrop connection is encrypted, and the transfer is only possible between Apple devices.

Enabled both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on both devices

1. If your AirDrop not working first check that both devices you are trying to connect to have both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled. This is one of the primary reasons AirDrop will not make a connection. You do not need to be connected to a wireless network as the Apple devices will create their very own secure wireless network. With this in mind, the devices do not need to be connected to the same wireless network for AirDrop to work. AirDrop creates a direct, peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connection between two devices, which means that it can work even if the devices are not connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Although they need to be in close proximity. If either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth is turned off on either device, AirDrop will not work.

If the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are already enabled, it might be worth disabling them and then re-enabling them to reset any network issues that may be present on either device.

Make sure both devices are in close proximity

2. To check whether your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are enabled, go to the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad and “System Settings”on your Mac. One of the most common reason AirDrop might not be working is due to connectivity issues with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Make sure that both devices are within the Bluetooth range. This is typically up to 100m although you might need to move them closer if you are experiencing issues. AirDrop requires both devices to be within close range of each other to establish a connection. If the devices are too far apart or there are physical obstructions between them, such as walls or metal objects, AirDrop may not function correctly.

Compatibility issues between Apple devices

3. If you are still experiencing issues after double-checking the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi settings, it is also worth remembering that AirDrop requires both devices to be running on iOS 7 or later or macOS X Yosemite or later. If one device is running on an older version of the operating system, AirDrop will not work. It is also worth making sure that no firewalls or security measures have been implemented by your company if your hardware is provided by your employer. AirDrop uses a direct connection between devices, which means that some security settings and firewalls can interfere with the transfer. AirDrop may not work if the device has not been updated to the latest software and system updates released by Apple. Make sure both devices are running compatible operating systems with the latest release.

AirDrop visibility settings

4. Another area that can cause AirDrop not to work is that it is only set to allow connections between certain devices or people. To in ensure that both devices have their visibility and discoverability set AirDrop to ‘Everyone’. If the visibility setting is set to ‘Contacts Only’ or ‘Off’, it would prevent the device from being discovered and would not be able to receive files via AirDrop. As in shown in the image at the top of this article.

This can be accessed on iPhone or iPad by swiping down from the top-right corner of the screen to open the Control Center. Then, press and hold the network settings box (the one that shows Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Cellular) to expand it. You should see the AirDrop icon at the bottom of the expanded box. Tap on the AirDrop icon to open the visibility options, and choose between “Receiving Off”, “Contacts Only”, or “Everyone”.

On newer versions of macOS, open the Control Center by clicking on the Apple icon in the top-left corner of the screen, and then clicking on “Control Center”. Then, click on the AirDrop icon to open the visibility options, and choose between “Receiving Off”, “Contacts Only”, or “Everyone”. On old Mac computers open a Finder window, and click on AirDrop in the left sidebar. Then, click on the “Allow me to be discovered by” dropdown menu at the bottom of the AirDrop window, and choose between “No One”, “Contacts Only”, or “Everyone”.

Why do you have to use Bluetooth and Wi-Fi?

As briefly explained above, Apple requires that, you have both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled on both devices that you are trying to transfer your files or photographs between. This is because Apple uses a Bluetooth connection to see what Apple devices are close by and then connects wirelessly to them using a secure connection that is not accessible by anyone else. This wireless connection is then used to securely transfer your photographs, documents or videos from one Apple device to another. Even if Wi-Fi is not available, Bluetooth alone cannot establish a connection for AirDrop. This means that both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi must be turned on and enabled on both devices for AirDrop to work, regardless of whether there is a Wi-Fi network available or not.

How fast are file transfers using AirDrop

Apple AirDrop uses wireless technology to transfer files between Apple devices, although the speed of the transfer can vary depending on the file size and quality of the Wi-Fi connection between the devices. If you are connecting to newer devices created by Apple in the last couple of years, then the transfer speed will be faster than using older devices because of the advances in technology. For a general idea, Apple AirDrop can transfer files at a speed of up to 10 Mbps or even higher. This means that small files such as individual photographs or documents can be transferred almost instantaneously while larger videos or music files make take a few seconds to transfer. Personally, I have transferred over 600 photos in just a few minutes from iPhone 13 to a MacBook Air M1. AirDrop provides a fast and reliable way to transfer files between Apple devices without the need for cables or internet connection.

If you are still experiencing issues trying to connect devices using AirDrop, it might be worth jumping over to the official Apple support website or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative to help you learn more about how to correct the issue.





