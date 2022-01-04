External SSD storage and USB-C dock from $149

Beelink have created a new external SSD storage solution and USB-C dock in the form of the Expand F which is not only capable of accepting solid-state drives but also older HDD if preferred. The storage solution is equipped with an M.2 2280 slot for a SATA3 SSD and a bay for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD and is now available to preorder priced at $149 without any storage, enabling you to add your own depending on your preference. As well as being available with 512 GB SSD for $199 and a 512 GB SSD together with a 1 TB HDD priced at $239.

Beelink Expand F external SSD and USB-C dock

“The Beelink Expand F – USB C connects your laptop Mac and cell phone to up to two additional monitors, various external devices and the Internet with a single cable. It features a convenient way to expand the capabilities of your portable PC cell phone. This sleek, compact dock unlocks enhanced productivity and entertainment options with highspeed connectivity and support for Ultra HD 4K displays. It also includes five USB 3.0 ports ensuring compatibility with a vast array of peripherals, such as external hard drives, printers and scanners.”

“Featuring two powerful HDMI over USB Type-C cable, with the Beelink Expand F you can quickly connect your laptop tablet or cell phone to a single data and power source up to 90W. You’ll also enjoy an easy, reliable connection from your laptop or tablet to dual 4k display. Grab your laptop/Cellphone and head to the next meeting where you, and your co-workers, will be able to quickly connect to the Beelink Expand F and share your latest PowerPoint presentation through a connected display screen or projector.”

Source : Liliputing : Beelink

