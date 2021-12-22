SMART Modular DuraFlash ME2 SATA SSD storage range unveiled

SMART Modular has unveiled its new DuraFlash ME2 SATA SSD storage series this week with three new additions offering a variety of different storage options including : M.2 2242 provides a capacity from 60 GB to 960 GB, and can support up to 560 MB/s read and 500 MB/s write speed; mSATA and Slim SATA offers capacities ranging from 60 GB to 1920 GB, and supports up to 560 MB/s read and 520 MB/s write speed.

“The new ME2 SATA SSD series is designed for applications with small size or traditional SSD specifications, and can be the best choice for embedded computing, transportation, medical and industrial applications. ME2 series products use 3D TLC flash memory technology, which can operate normally under commercial temperature (0°C~70°C) or industrial wide temperature (-40°C ~85°C); in addition, ME2 series also support advanced The LDPC debugging and correction mechanism and the end-to-end data path protection function ensure a high degree of data integrity and reliability.”

“The entire series of ME2 products are equipped with NVMSentry firmware technology exclusively developed by SMART Modular Technology, which can provide a complete firmware customization solution while giving full play to the best performance of the product. For example, the firmware algorithm can be adjusted according to specific application requirements, and other proprietary functions, including secure erasure and user advanced security settings, can be added to meet the needs of the client according to different application scenarios.”

“Victor Tsai, SMART Modular Flash Product Marketing Director, said, “By expanding the ME2 product line, we can provide customers with a more powerful and complete SATA product series, allowing them to select suitable items to deal with complex and diverse products. Market application requirements.””

For more information, full specifications and availability of the three new products added to the ever expanding SMART Modular range of storage in the form of the M.2 2242 SATA, mSATA (MO-300A) and Slim SATA (MO-297A) jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : SMART Modular

