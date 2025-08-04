AYANEO’s New Budget Handheld Consoles Unveiled

What if handheld gaming didn’t have to break the bank? With the rise of premium portable consoles, many gamers feel priced out of the action. Enter AYANEO’s latest lineup of budget-friendly handheld consoles, a bold move aimed at shaking up the industry. Known for its innovation in portable gaming, AYANEO is now turning its attention to accessibility, offering devices that promise performance without the premium price tag. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a seasoned enthusiast, this new wave of consoles under the “Conquer” subbrand could redefine what affordable handheld gaming looks like.

In this overview, ETA Prime provides an overview of the standout features of AYANEO’s latest releases, from the compact Pocket Fit to the versatile Conquer Fit and the innovative Pocket Flip. Each device brings something unique to the table, whether it’s Android-based portability, Windows-powered flexibility, or dual-screen creativity. We’ll also touch on AYANEO’s broader vision, including retro-inspired designs and a growing ecosystem of gaming accessories. As we unpack these offerings, you’ll discover how AYANEO is balancing affordability with innovative technology, creating a lineup that’s as inclusive as it is exciting. Could this be the future of handheld gaming? Let’s find out.

AYANEO Conquer Series Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : AYANEO’s new “Conquer” subbrand focuses on providing affordable yet capable handheld gaming devices, making gaming more accessible to a wider audience.

The Pocket Fit, an Android-based device, features a 6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chipset, and an 8,000mAh battery for portable and budget-friendly gaming.

The Conquer Fit offers a Windows-based handheld experience with a 7-inch display, 80Wh battery, and compatibility with PC games, catering to gamers seeking performance and flexibility.

The Pocket Flip introduces a dual-screen design with a 7-inch 165Hz OLED main display, Snapdragon G3X Gen 2 chipset, and customizable performance software for an innovative gaming experience.

AYANEO is expanding its ecosystem with additional products like the Pocket Vert, Mini PC, and AYANEO Next 2, blending retro-inspired designs with modern technology to cater to diverse gaming preferences.

Conquer Subbrand: Balancing Affordability and Performance

The Conquer subbrand reflects AYANEO’s response to the growing demand for budget-friendly handheld gaming devices. These products aim to strike a balance between cost and performance, offering gamers a high-quality experience without the premium price tag. The devices feature practical designs, such as durable plastic shells and efficient hardware configurations, making sure reliability and affordability. By focusing on these aspects, the Conquer lineup seeks to redefine entry-level gaming, making it more inclusive and accessible.

Pocket Fit: Compact and Android-Based Gaming

The Pocket Fit stands out as a compact, portable gaming device powered by Android. It is tailored for gamers seeking a lightweight and affordable solution without compromising on essential features. Key highlights include:

A 6-inch 1080p LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, making sure smooth and sharp visuals for fast-paced games.

with a 144Hz refresh rate, making sure smooth and sharp visuals for fast-paced games. The Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chipset , delivering reliable performance for modern mobile games.

, delivering reliable performance for modern mobile games. An 8,000mAh battery , providing extended playtime for uninterrupted gaming sessions.

, providing extended playtime for uninterrupted gaming sessions. Dual trigger locks, enhancing precision and control during gameplay.

The device’s plastic shell design helps keep production costs low while maintaining durability, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious gamers who prioritize portability and performance.

AYANEO’s New Budget Handheld Consoles Overview

Find more information on handheld gaming devices by browsing our extensive range of articles, guides and tutorials.

Conquer Fit: Windows Gaming in Your Hands

The Conquer Fit caters to gamers who prefer the versatility of a Windows-based handheld device, offering access to a broader library of PC games. While detailed specifications are still limited, the following features have been confirmed:

A 7-inch display , providing an immersive gaming experience with a larger screen.

, providing an immersive gaming experience with a larger screen. An 80Wh battery , likely offering extended playtime for demanding PC titles.

, likely offering extended playtime for demanding PC titles. Windows OS, allowing compatibility with a wide range of PC games and applications.

This device is expected to appeal to gamers who value performance and flexibility in a handheld format, making it a strong contender in the portable gaming market.

Pocket Flip: Dual-Screen Innovation

The Pocket Flip introduces a unique dual-screen design, setting it apart from other handheld gaming devices. This innovative approach enhances both functionality and user experience. Its standout features include:

A 7-inch 165Hz OLED main display , offering vibrant and fluid visuals for an enhanced gaming experience.

, offering vibrant and fluid visuals for an enhanced gaming experience. A 5-inch LCD secondary display , ideal for multitasking or supplementary controls.

, ideal for multitasking or supplementary controls. The Snapdragon G3X Gen 2 chipset , delivering high performance for demanding games.

, delivering high performance for demanding games. Front-firing stereo speakers , providing immersive audio quality.

, providing immersive audio quality. An 8,000mAh battery , making sure extended gaming sessions without frequent recharging.

, making sure extended gaming sessions without frequent recharging. Customizable performance software, allowing users to optimize gameplay settings for their preferences.

This device highlights AYANEO’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design, offering features that cater to both casual and advanced gamers.

Additional Announcements: Expanding the Ecosystem

AYANEO has also introduced several complementary products to expand its gaming ecosystem, showcasing its dedication to catering to diverse gaming preferences. These include:

Pocket Vert: A Game Boy-style handheld console that combines nostalgic design with modern gaming capabilities.

A Game Boy-style handheld console that combines nostalgic design with modern gaming capabilities. Mini PC: A retro-inspired mini PC designed for enthusiasts who appreciate vintage aesthetics and compact computing power.

A retro-inspired mini PC designed for enthusiasts who appreciate vintage aesthetics and compact computing power. AYANEO Next 2: A high-performance device featuring the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor , dual trackpads, and advanced cooling technology.

A high-performance device featuring the , dual trackpads, and advanced cooling technology. Gaming Accessories: A range of add-ons, including a phone controller, to enhance the overall gaming experience.

These announcements underline AYANEO’s efforts to provide a comprehensive gaming ecosystem, blending retro-inspired designs with innovative technology to meet the needs of a diverse audience.

Pricing and Availability

Although specific pricing details have not yet been disclosed, AYANEO has emphasized affordability as a core focus for the Conquer subbrand. This approach aligns with the company’s mission to make handheld gaming accessible to a broader audience. Availability timelines are expected to be announced soon, with the devices likely to appeal to both budget-conscious gamers and those seeking high-performance options.

AYANEO’s Vision for the Future of Handheld Gaming

AYANEO’s latest lineup demonstrates its commitment to addressing the needs of a diverse gaming audience. Whether you are a casual gamer looking for an affordable entry point or a power user seeking innovative features, the Conquer series and other new devices offer compelling options. By combining practicality, performance, and innovation, AYANEO is positioning itself as a significant player in the handheld gaming market, paving the way for a more inclusive and versatile gaming experience.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals