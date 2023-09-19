Atari Gamestation Pro features over 200 games for $100

My Arcade has joined forces with Atari to unveil the Atari Gamestation Pro, a console that boasts an impressive library of over 200 games. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the gaming world, as it brings together two giants in the industry to offer gamers an unparalleled gaming experience.

The Atari Gamestation Pro is currently available for pre-order, with the delivery date set for October 31, 2023. The console is priced at $99.99 USD, making it an affordable option for gamers looking for a blend of classic and modern gaming experiences.

What sets the Atari Gamestation Pro apart from other consoles is its unique integration of various Atari systems. It is the first console to amalgamate Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, Arcade, and bonus titles into a single platform. This integration offers gamers a diverse range of gaming options, from classic titles like Adventure, Missile Command, Asteroids, Centipede, and more, to newer, bonus titles.

The console comes equipped with two 2.4 GHz wireless joysticks, which are inspired by the original Atari controllers. These joysticks feature integrated paddles, which are perfect for games like Breakout or Warlords. They also come with three sensitivity settings, allowing gamers to customize their gaming experience to their preferences.

In terms of usability, the Atari Gamestation Pro offers plug-and-play simplicity and wireless connectivity, making it easy to use on TV. The user interface is intuitive, allowing gamers to search for games by Atari system. It also provides game overviews and gameplay actions, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Atari Gamestation Pro review

One of the standout features of the Atari Gamestation Pro is its in-game save options. The console comes with two save slots on-board, and gamers can add two additional slots via a Micro SD Card (not included). This feature allows gamers to save their progress and continue their games at their convenience.

The console also features dynamic RGB LED lights with three glow modes, adding a touch of modernity to its design. It is powered by USB-C and connects to TV via HDMI, ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

The Atari Gamestation Pro has been met with positive feedback from the gaming community. Gamers have praised its design, game selection, and the perfect blend of simplicity and modern features. The console’s ability to offer a diverse range of games, from classic Atari titles to newer bonus games, has been particularly appreciated.

The Atari Gamestation Pro, a result of the collaboration between My Arcade and Atari, is a significant addition to the gaming industry. It offers a unique blend of classic and modern gaming experiences, with over 200 games integrated into one platform. Its design, game selection, and user-friendly features have been well-received by gamers, making it a promising option for those looking for a diverse and engaging gaming experience.

Atari Gamestation Pro – Key features:

First console on the market to integrate Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and Arcade games into a single platform.

Featuring over 200 officially-licensed classics, including Pong, Asteroids, Breakout, Warlords, and bonus titles!

Dual 2.4 GHz Joysticks with integrated paddles with 3 sensitivity settings.

Game save options: 2 save slots via on-board memory 2 save slots via Micro SD Card (not included)

Dynamic RGB LED lights with 3 glow modes.

Console powered by USB-C.

Console connects via HDMI to TV.

