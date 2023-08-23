Atari 2600+ retro games console unveiled

PLAION and Atari have unveiled the Atari 2600+, a modern reimagining of the iconic Atari 2600 console that first graced the gaming scene in 1980. This nostalgic nod to the past is set to hit the global market on November 17, 2023, and eager gamers can already pre-order the console for $129.99 (€119.99 / £99.99).

The Atari 2600+ is not just a mere replica, but a faithful recreation of the original 4-switch Atari 2600 Video Game System, designed with the aid of modern technology. It comes bundled with a meticulously recreated CX40+ Joystick Controller, which mirrors the size and layout of the original 2600 Joystick Controller, offering gamers an authentic retro gaming experience.

The console will launch with a 10 Games in 1 Cartridge, featuring iconic games such as Adventure, Combat, and Missile Command. The design of the console has been crafted to replicate the look and feel of the 1980s, from the movement of the joystick to the authentic woodgrain front panel.

Atari’s CEO, Wade Rosen, has expressed his excitement about the launch, stating that the Atari 2600+ will make hundreds of Atari 2600 and 7800 games universally accessible. This sentiment was echoed by Ben Jones, Commercial Director of Retro at PLAION, who expressed his enthusiasm about meeting the growing consumer demand for retro hardware.

Atari 2600+ retro games console

The Atari 2600+ is not just about nostalgia, but also about embracing the future. It features HDMI output, USB power, and multiple screen resolutions. The console’s cartridge slot is backwards compatible with hundreds of original Atari 2600 and 7800 games, making it a treasure trove for retro gaming enthusiasts.

“We’re excited to be working with Atari to bring back the Atari 2600 and help meet the growing consumer demand for retro hardware,” said Commercial Director of Retro at PLAION, Ben Jones. “For gamers who remember the thrill of playing arcade games at home for the very first time, the Atari 2600+ will take you right back. For everyone else, the offer is one of timeless fun and the chance to experience a golden age of video games in a way that could only come from Atari.”

In addition to the console, PLAION and Atari will also release The CX-30 Paddle Controller with a 4-in-1 multi game cartridge for $39.99 (€34.99 / £29.99), and a standalone CX-40 Joystick for $24.99 (€22.99 / £19.99). Additional launch titles, including cartridges for Berzerk Enhanced Edition and Mr. Run and Jump, will be available for $29.99 (€29.99 / £24.99).

The Atari 2600+ will be available at Atari.com for North American customers and worldwide at major retailers. This launch marks a significant milestone in the gaming industry, blending the charm of the past with the technology of the present, and offering gamers a unique opportunity to relive the golden era of gaming.

Source : Atari



