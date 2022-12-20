Atari VCS games console manufacturing stops

It has been reported this week that Atari will stop making its retro-inspired games console the Atari VCS, which unfortunately for the company has proved to be a flop rather than save the struggling company. Although the games console is still available to purchase at a 20% discount for a limited time with the Atari VCS All-in bundle priced at $240 and the Atari VCS base station priced at $160.

The games console from Atari was marketed as a “completely modern gaming and video computer system, blending the best of consoles and PCs to delight a whole new generation of gamers and creators”. But unfortunately sales of the games console did not reach expectations are now Atari is pulling the plug on the platform and has now cancelled further manufacturing.

Atari VCS games console

“The VCS delivers a universe of games, apps, streaming entertainment and built-in Chrome to your TV or monitor in glorious HD. Access thousands of games, endless entertainment and unmatched flexibility. Unlock a customizable multimedia PC for unmatched freedom and versatility. With everything from retro to indie to modern AAA gaming, there’s something for every gamer. The all new Atari VCS is a sleek, low-profile, modern machine inspired by the rich history of the iconic Atari 2600, reimagined for today’s modern lifestyle.”

