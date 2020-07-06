Atari VCS Console now available to pre-order for $390 delivery before Dec 24th 2020

Atari has confirmed that its new and highly anticipated Atari VCS Console first unveiled back in 2018 will now be officially launching and if humans time during the Fall 2020 and will be priced at $390, those that preorder before its launch with a console priced at $400 afterwards, with guaranteed delivery before December 24th 2020 for preorders. The Atari VCS will ship with the Atari Vault of more than 100 arcade and home classics. Additional games and content will be made available by Atari, with details to be announced prior to launch.

“Atari returns to the living room with the Atari VCS — a completely modern gaming and video computer system, blending the best of consoles and PCs to delight a whole new generation of gamers and creators.”

– Discover new and classic games on Atari’s new open platform, powered by AMD Ryzen with Radeon Graphics Technology.

– Watch your favorite web-based streaming videos and entertainment, and play games at up to 4K resolution and 60fps.

– Develop new TV-based games and apps for yourself, your family, or to share with the Atari VCS community.

– Atari’s first connected device opens new possibilities to play with friends and publish your creations as part of an expansive community of gamers, fans and devs.

Source : Atari

