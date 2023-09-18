How to transform a $99 iPhone SE phone into a games console

If you fancy building your very own affordable games console using an iPhone SE that can be picked up for around $99 or perhaps the new iPhone 15 which is now equipped with a USB-C port allowing for a wide variety of different applications. You might be interested in a new video created by ETA Prime which shows you in detail and step-by-step how you can transform an iPhone SE into your very own games console that you can play on your large screen TV.

ETA Prime uses a 2022 iPhone SE which you can purchase from just $99 from Walmart. The iPhone features a 4.7-inch display and an A15 CPU, which outperforms many other $99 Android devices in terms of raw performance. This makes it an ideal candidate for conversion into a handheld gaming device.

How to transform a $99 iPhone SE into a games console

The first step in this transformation involves setting up the iPhone SE with the Backbone controller. This controller is designed to turn iPhones into more traditional gaming devices, providing physical buttons and joysticks for a more immersive gaming experience.

However, the transformation doesn’t stop at handheld gaming. The iPhone SE can also be connected to a larger display using a specific Lightning to HDMI adapter. This allows for a more console-like experience, with the iPhone SE acting as the gaming console and the larger display as the screen.

The 2022 iPhone SE is equipped with an Apple A15 6 core CPU, a four-core Apple GPU, and three gigabytes of RAM. These specifications allow the device to perform well in benchmarks, even when compared to the Galaxy S23 with the Snapdragon 8 first-generation. This high performance makes the iPhone SE a viable option for gaming, even when compared to more traditional gaming consoles.

Controller support

The iPhone SE is compatible with various controllers, including Xbox, PS4, PS5, and Switch controllers. This compatibility allows for a wide range of gaming options, from traditional console games to mobile games. Additionally, emulators can be installed on the iPhone SE using the alt store, without needing to jailbreak the device. This opens up a whole new world of gaming possibilities, including retro games and games from other platforms.

Game support

The device can run a variety of games, including popular titles like Call of Duty mobile and Apple arcade games. Furthermore, the iPhone SE can be used for cloud gaming and streaming from a gaming PC using Steam Link. This allows for even more gaming options, including high-end PC games and online multiplayer games.

The Apple $99 iPhone SE, with its high performance and compatibility with various controllers and games, can indeed be transformed into a gaming console. Whether used as a handheld device or connected to a larger display, the iPhone SE provides a versatile and cost-effective gaming solution.



