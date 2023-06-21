Is the iPhone 13 waterproof, what does it’s IP68 rating mean?

If you have accidentally dropped your iPhone 13 into water and are wondering whether you have damaged it in anyway. This quick guide will teach you everything you need to know about the water resistance of Apple’s iPhone 13 phone. In a quick answer to your question the iPhone 13 has an IP68 rating, signifying high resistance to both dust and water and is capable of surviving submersion in water up to 6 m deep around 30 minutes.

Although it is worth remembering that any damage you may already have had on the phone such as dents in the casing or cracks on the screen might affect its water resistance. To learn a little more about the IP68 rating and the technology Apple engineers have employed to protect the delicate electronics within its iPhone check out our summary below.

IP, or Ingress Protection, is a standard used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies (dirt, dust) and moisture. These ratings are determined by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). An IP rating consists of two digits, each signifying a different form of protection.

The first digit denotes the level of protection against solid objects, including dust. The scale goes from 0 (no protection) to 6 (complete protection against dust).

The second digit signifies the device’s resistance to liquids and ranges from 0 (no protection) to 8 (protection against long periods of immersion in water under pressure).

Is the iPhone 13 waterproof?

In the case of the iPhone 13, its IP68 rating means that it is completely dust-tight and can withstand immersion in water. These iPhones have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes):

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max Watch this video on YouTube.

Now that we understand what an IP68 rating means, let’s address the question: is the iPhone 13 waterproof? The simple answer is no, it’s not waterproof, but it is highly water-resistant. The iPhone 13 can be submerged in water up to 6 meters deep (approximately 19.6 feet) for up to 30 minutes without suffering damage, thanks to its IP68 rating.

However, it’s crucial to remember that the device’s water resistance is not a permanent condition. Damage to the iPhone, such as dents, bends, or cracks, can compromise its water resistance. Physical damage can weaken or disrupt the seals that keep water out of the device’s interior, impacting its IP68 rating.

Let’s summarize the important points:

The iPhone 13 has an IP68 rating, signifying high resistance to both dust and water.

It can survive submersion in water up to 6 meters deep for around 30 minutes.

Damage to the device, such as dents, bends, or cracks, can affect its water resistance.

Caution

Despite the iPhone 13’s impressive IP68 rating, users should still exercise caution. The device is designed to survive accidental spills or brief submersion, not to function underwater for extended periods. Also, note that Apple’s warranty does not cover water damage, which serves as a further incentive to avoid unnecessary water exposure.

Additionally, after your iPhone gets wet, ensure it’s completely dry before charging. Plugging in a wet device can cause further damage.

In essence, the iPhone 13’s IP68 rating makes it highly resistant to both dust and temporary submersion in water, making it a reliable companion for the rigors of daily life. However, it’s still essential to avoid water exposure when possible and to take care when the device gets wet.

if you have mistakenly dropped your iPhone into water and would like further assistance in checking whether everything is still working correctly it might be worth booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative or jumping over to the official Apple support website for further information.

Image Source : Furious Technology



