Why does my iPhone go straight to voicemail

Have you had problems with your iPhone going straight to voicemail, maybe you were expecting an important call, and instead of the call you receive a voicemail without your iPhone even ringing.

There are several reasons why your incoming calls are going straight to voicemail on the iPhone, this guide will show you several different solutions that you can try out on your iPhone to get your incoming calls working again.

Some of the main reasons that could be causing this issue include Do Not Disturb mode, AirPlane Mode, and more, you can see more information below on the fixes for some of the most common issues with telephone calls going straight to voicemail.

Your iPhone is in Do Not Disturb mode

One of the main reasons that your calls are going straight to voicemail rather than ringing on your iPhone is when the Do Not Disturb mode is turned on your iPhone. If this feature is turned on then your telephone calls will go straight to your voicemail.

You can check if the call Do Not Disturb feature is turned on by going to the Control Center on your iPhone, and then selecting Focus, if Do Not Disturb is turned on this will be listed in the Focus section, click on this to turn the feature off.

The Do Not Disturb Mode is designed to make sure that you do not get any interruptions, so if this mode is turned on then you will not get any incoming calls on your iPhone and they will automatically be sent to your voicemail. If this has not managed to resolve the issue with your incoming calls, please try one of the other tips below.

You have Airplane Mode turned on

Another reason why your incoming calls on your iPhone are heading straight to voicemail is that you may have turned Airplane Mode on your iPhone by mistake, this mode automatically sends any incoming telephone calls directly to your voicemail.

To check if you have the Airplane Mode turned on, open the Settings app on your iPhone, and at the top of the screen you will see Airplane Mode, if this is turned on the green toggle will be on and you will see a small airplane at the top of your iPhones display. To turn Airplane mode off, slide the green toggle to the left until it goes grey, you should now be able to receive incoming calls on your iPhone without them going straight to voicemail. If this does not fix the issue try the steps below.

You have unknown callers silenced

One reason why you may not be able to receive calls from certain people is that you have unknown callers silenced, this is a feature that is designed to cut down on spam calls, but if one of your friends or colleagues is calling you from an unknown number, then their call may be sent directly to voicemail.

To check if this feature is turned on, open the Settings app on your iPhone and then select Phone, now scroll down until you see the Silence Unknow Callers section, if this is turned on, turn it off and this may solve the issue with your incoming calls on the iPhone.

What else can I try to fix the iPhone going straight to voicemail.

If none of the above tips have worked, there are several other things that you can try on your iPhone to see if they will help solve the issues. One of these is to make sure that your iPhone is running the latest software. To check on this go to Settings > General > Software update, if a new update is available you will see Download and Install, if this is available select this and update your iPhone to the latest version of Apple’s iOS, the current version at the time of writing this article is iOS 16.4.1.

Another thing that you can try is to see if Call Forwarding is turned on, to check this open the Settings app and then select Phone, now scroll down and select Call Forwarding, if this is turned on the toggle will be green. If the toggle is green, swipe it to the left and then it will turn grey, hopefully, this will help to resolve the issue.

We hope that you find this guide on how to fix the issue with your iPhone going straight to voicemail useful, if you have any tips, suggestions, or comments, please let us know in the comments section below. You can find out more details about using voicemail on your iPhone over at Apple’s website.

Image Credit: Frederik Lipfert



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals