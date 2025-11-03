Next-Gen ROG Ally X Hands On Review : Ryzen Z2 Extreme Power!

What if you could carry the power of a high-end gaming PC in the palm of your hand? The ASUS ROG Ally X, armed with the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset, promises to do just that. In a world where handheld gaming often means compromising on performance or visuals, this device dares to challenge the status quo. With its Radeon 890 GPU based on RDNA 3.5 architecture and a 120Hz 1080p display, the ROG Ally X isn’t just another portable console, it’s a statement. But does it truly deliver on its bold claims of redefining portable gaming, or is it another overhyped gadget? That’s exactly what we’re here to uncover in this hands-on review.

From the ergonomically designed grips to the seamless integration of Windows 11, the ROG Ally X is packed with features that aim to elevate your gaming experience. Below ETA Prime explores how its dual-fan cooling system keeps the hardware running smoothly during intense sessions, whether its battery life can keep up with demanding AAA titles, and how the Armory Crate SE software allows for deep customization. But beyond the specs, what’s it like to actually game on this device? Can it handle Cyberpunk 2077 without breaking a sweat? And does its desktop mode truly make it a productivity powerhouse? Stick around as we put the ROG Ally X through its paces and discover if it’s the future of handheld gaming, or just another ambitious experiment.

ASUS ROG Ally X Overview

Hardware and Design: Built for Performance

At the heart of the ROG Ally X lies the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, built on the advanced Zen 5 architecture. This chipset ensures exceptional multitasking capabilities and high-speed performance, making it suitable for both casual and graphically intensive gaming. Complementing the processor is the Radeon 890 GPU, which features 16 compute units and uses RDNA 3.5 technology to deliver stunning visuals and smooth gameplay.

The 7-inch 1080p IPS display enhances the gaming experience with sharp visuals, vibrant colors, and a 120Hz variable refresh rate that ensures fluid motion. The ergonomic design incorporates controller-style grips with a micro-texture finish, providing a comfortable hold during extended gaming sessions. Additional features, such as haptic feedback triggers and customizable macro keys, allow users to tailor the device to their preferences, adding a layer of personalization to the overall experience.

ASUS ROG Ally X Handheld Gaming Console Review

Connectivity and Cooling

The ROG Ally X is equipped with a robust array of connectivity options to meet the needs of modern gamers. It includes USB-C ports (3.2 and 4.0), a microSD slot for expandable storage, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Wi-Fi 6E for fast and reliable wireless connections. These features ensure seamless integration with peripherals and online gaming platforms.

To maintain optimal performance during intensive gaming sessions, the device employs a dual-fan cooling system. This advanced thermal solution efficiently dissipates heat, preventing thermal throttling and making sure consistent performance even during prolonged use. The cooling system operates quietly, allowing you to stay immersed in your games without distractions.

Software and Usability

Running on Windows 11, the ROG Ally X is optimized for handheld use, offering a full-screen interface that is intuitive and responsive. The device supports a variety of gaming platforms, including Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass, granting access to an extensive library of titles. This versatility ensures that players can enjoy their favorite games without limitations.

The inclusion of Armory Crate SE software provides users with the ability to fine-tune performance settings, customize button layouts, and control RGB lighting. This level of control allows for a highly personalized gaming experience. Additionally, the Gaming Copilot feature acts as an intelligent assistant, offering game recommendations and tips to enhance your gameplay.

One of the standout features of the ROG Ally X is its desktop mode, which transforms the device into a traditional PC. This functionality enables productivity tasks such as document editing, web browsing, and video conferencing, making the device a versatile tool for both gaming and work. This dual-purpose design sets the ROG Ally X apart from other handheld gaming devices.

Performance and Benchmarks

The ROG Ally X delivers impressive performance, as evidenced by early benchmark results. In Geekbench 6, the device achieves competitive single-core and multi-core scores, while the Time Spy benchmark places it ahead of its predecessor, the Z1 Extreme. These results highlight its ability to handle graphically demanding games with ease.

Real-world testing further underscores its capabilities. Titles such as Forza Horizon 5 and Cyberpunk 2077 run smoothly, even at medium settings, thanks to the powerful combination of the Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor and Radeon 890 GPU. AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and frame generation technologies enhance gameplay by optimizing frame rates and conserving power, making sure a seamless gaming experience.

Battery Life: Balancing Power and Longevity

The ROG Ally X is powered by an 80Wh battery, offering competitive runtimes for a handheld gaming device. For lighter indie or 2D games, the device can provide up to 10 hours of playtime in quiet mode. However, for graphically intensive AAA titles, battery life varies based on power settings:

3 hours: At a 17W TDP (Thermal Design Power).

At a 17W TDP (Thermal Design Power). 2.5 hours: At a 25W TDP.

These figures demonstrate a balance between performance and battery efficiency, allowing users to tailor their gaming experience to their preferences. While the battery life is competitive, it is advisable to carry a portable charger for extended gaming sessions.

Strengths and Areas for Improvement

The ROG Ally X impresses with its ergonomic design, responsive controls, and high-quality display. The 7-inch IPS screen delivers sharp visuals and vibrant colors, though an OLED option would have provided deeper contrast and richer hues. The Windows 11 interface is well-suited for handheld gaming, but further optimizations could enhance usability and streamline navigation.

The device’s robust hardware, versatile software, and thoughtful design make it a compelling choice for gamers seeking a portable yet powerful gaming solution. However, minor refinements, such as improved battery life for AAA gaming and additional display options, could elevate the ROG Ally X to an even higher standard.

A Glimpse into the Future of Portable Gaming

The ASUS ROG Ally X exemplifies the evolution of handheld gaming technology. With its AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset, RDNA 3.5 GPU, and a host of innovative features, it delivers a premium gaming experience in a compact, portable form factor. Whether you’re exploring expansive open worlds or competing in fast-paced multiplayer matches, the ROG Ally X offers the performance, comfort, and versatility to meet your needs. This device is not just a gaming console, it’s a versatile tool that redefines what handheld gaming can achieve.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



