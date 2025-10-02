727hp Aston Martin DBX S: Is This The FASTESTSUV On Earth?

The Aston Martin DBX S represents a bold step forward in the brand’s luxury SUV lineup, blending uncompromising power, refined aesthetics, and a focus on driving engagement. Powered by a 727-horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine and equipped with a host of performance and design upgrades, the DBX S aims to solidify its position in the competitive super SUV market. However, its incremental improvements over the DBX 707 raise questions about its ability to stand out and justify its premium price tag in a crowded field of high-performance SUVs. The video below from Autotrader gives us a detailed look at theAston Martin DBX S, lets see how it performs with its 727 horsepower.

Performance Enhancements: Power Meets Precision

At the heart of the DBX S lies a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering an impressive 727 horsepower. This represents a modest increase over the DBX 707, achieved through upgraded turbochargers and an optimized exhaust system that reduces back pressure and enhances engine efficiency. Despite the power boost, the DBX S retains the same top speed of 193 mph and a 0-62 mph acceleration time of 3.3 seconds as its predecessor, underscoring its focus on refinement rather than outright speed.

To complement the engine upgrades, Aston Martin has recalibrated the gearbox for faster and more responsive shifts. The steering system has also been fine-tuned, offering quicker inputs and greater precision. These enhancements aim to deliver a sportier and more engaging driving experience, appealing to enthusiasts who prioritize dynamic handling and responsiveness over raw performance figures.

Design and Weight Savings: Subtle Yet Effective

The DBX S introduces a series of aerodynamic refinements that enhance both performance and visual appeal. A redesigned front grille, splitter, and diffuser work together to improve airflow and stability at high speeds. Additionally, optional carbon fiber components, including the roof, side skirts, and wheels, contribute to a weight reduction of up to 47 kilograms, further emphasizing the vehicle’s sporty character.

One of the standout features is the introduction of 23-inch magnesium wheels, the largest ever fitted to an SUV. These wheels reduce unsprung mass by 20 kilograms, improving both handling and ride quality. While these design changes may appear subtle, they align with the DBX S’s mission to deliver a more dynamic and responsive driving experience without compromising its luxurious identity.

Interior Features: Luxury Meets Technology

The interior of the DBX S seamlessly blends luxury craftsmanship with innovative technology. The cabin features herringbone-patterned seats with embossed Aston Martin logos, exuding sophistication and attention to detail. Buyers can further personalize their experience with premium sound systems, including a 1,600-watt Bowers & Wilkins setup, ensuring an immersive audio experience for every journey.

A significant technological upgrade is the inclusion of Apple CarPlay Ultra, which offers seamless smartphone integration and dual-screen functionality. This feature enhances convenience and connectivity, catering to the expectations of modern luxury SUV buyers. The combination of high-end materials, advanced technology, and meticulous design ensures that the DBX S delivers a cabin experience that is both comfortable and innovative.

Driving Dynamics: Engaging and Agile

The DBX S prioritizes driving enjoyment with a range of dynamic enhancements designed to make it one of the most engaging SUVs in its class. Active anti-roll stabilization technology improves cornering stability, allowing the vehicle to handle with precision despite its size and weight. The advanced braking system, featuring 420mm front and 390mm rear discs, provides strong and reliable stopping power, instilling confidence during spirited driving.

While the DBX S does not significantly outperform the DBX 707 in terms of outright speed, its refined handling and responsiveness set it apart. These qualities make it an appealing choice for drivers who value the thrill of the road and the tactile connection between car and driver. The DBX S strikes a balance between performance and practicality, offering a driving experience that is both exhilarating and composed.

Challenges and Market Position

Despite its many strengths, the DBX S faces several challenges in the competitive super SUV segment. Its performance gains over the DBX 707 are relatively modest, which may limit its appeal to existing DBX owners. Additionally, its fuel efficiency, averaging around 12 mpg, lags behind hybrid and electrified competitors, raising concerns about its practicality in an increasingly eco-conscious market.

Reliability issues, such as inconsistent connectivity and occasional door functionality problems, further detract from its overall appeal. Moreover, while the design updates are effective, they do little to visually differentiate the DBX S from its predecessor, making it harder to stand out in a segment dominated by bold and distinctive rivals.

The DBX S enters a crowded field that includes formidable competitors like the Ferrari Purosangue, Lamborghini Urus, and Bentley Bentayga. While it may not match these rivals in outright performance or efficiency, it positions itself as the most engaging and fun-to-drive option in the segment. This focus on driving dynamics appeals to enthusiasts who prioritize the thrill of the road over innovative technology or practicality.

Refined Evolution of Aston Martin’s SUV Lineup

The Aston Martin DBX S builds on the foundation of the DBX platform with thoughtful upgrades that emphasize driving enjoyment and luxury. While it does not deliver new performance or efficiency improvements, its engaging dynamics, refined handling, and luxurious features make it a compelling choice for enthusiasts seeking a high-performance SUV. For those who value the balance of excitement and refinement, the DBX S represents a sophisticated evolution of Aston Martin’s SUV lineup, offering a driving experience that is as thrilling as it is luxurious.

