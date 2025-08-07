Range Rover Sport SV Carbon: The Ultimate Expression of Luxury and Performance

The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is a groundbreaking addition to the world of high-performance luxury SUVs. This lightweight performance SUV seamlessly blends dynamic capability with modern sophistication, setting a new standard in the industry. By focusing on the use of lightweight materials and innovative design, the SV Carbon offers a unique combination of power, agility, and style that is unmatched by its competitors.

The SV Carbon’s carbon fibre detailing, advanced engineering, and curated design options make it the ultimate expression of lightweight performance. Range Rover has pushed the boundaries of what is possible in a luxury SUV, creating a vehicle that is both visually stunning and incredibly capable on the road.

A Powerhouse of Performance and Innovation

At the core of the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is a formidable 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 mild hybrid engine. This powerhouse delivers an impressive 635PS and 800Nm of torque, allowing the SUV to reach a top speed of 180mph. The SV Carbon’s performance is not just about raw power, but also about the innovative use of lightweight materials to enhance its overall capabilities.

One such example is the optional 23-inch Carbon Fibre Wheels, which contribute to a significant 76kg weight reduction. This weight saving has a profound impact on the SUV’s handling, acceleration, and ride quality, making it more responsive and agile on the road. The use of carbon fibre in the wheels demonstrates Range Rover’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of lightweight performance.

In addition to the carbon fibre wheels, the SV Carbon also offers Carbon Ceramic Brakes with exclusive eight-piston SV calipers. These brakes provide exceptional stopping power, ensuring that the SUV can handle even the most demanding driving conditions. Clients can choose from a range of caliper colours, including Blue, Yellow, Carbon Bronze, and Black, allowing them to personalize their vehicle to their preferences.

Luxury Redefined: Exterior and Interior Craftsmanship

The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is not just a showcase of performance and innovation, but also a masterpiece of luxury and design. The exterior of the SUV features a Forged Carbon Exterior Pack and an optional Twill Exposed Carbon bonnet, which adds to its already impressive aerodynamic design. These carbon fibre elements not only enhance the SUV’s visual appeal but also contribute to its lightweight performance.

Clients can choose from four standard paint colours or opt for curated shades from the SV Premium Palette, allowing them to create a truly unique and personalized vehicle. The attention to detail extends to the interior of the SV Carbon, where luxury and sophistication are paramount.

The cabin features Forged Carbon Fibre-backed performance seats, which provide both comfort and support during high-performance driving. The seats are complemented by illuminated SV logos and a choice of four interior themes, each carefully crafted to create a distinct and luxurious atmosphere.

For those seeking an even higher level of personalization, the Range Rover SV Bespoke service offers endless customization possibilities. This service allows clients to work directly with Range Rover’s designers to create a truly one-of-a-kind vehicle that reflects their individual style and preferences.

Pricing and Availability

The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is priced from £165,045 OTR and is available to order now. Customers can explore the full range of options and configurations at www.rangerover.com. With its blend of luxury, performance, and innovative materials, the SV Carbon is set to make waves in the high-performance SUV market.

Specifications

Engine: 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 mild hybrid, 635PS, 800Nm torque

4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 mild hybrid, 635PS, 800Nm torque Top Speed: 180mph

180mph Wheels: Optional 23-inch Carbon Fibre Wheels, 76kg weight saving

Optional 23-inch Carbon Fibre Wheels, 76kg weight saving Brakes: Carbon Ceramic Brakes with eight-piston SV calipers (Blue, Yellow, Carbon Bronze, Black)

Carbon Ceramic Brakes with eight-piston SV calipers (Blue, Yellow, Carbon Bronze, Black) Exterior: Forged Carbon Exterior Pack, optional Twill Exposed Carbon bonnet

Forged Carbon Exterior Pack, optional Twill Exposed Carbon bonnet Paint Options: Four standard colours plus curated SV Premium Palette

Four standard colours plus curated SV Premium Palette Interior: Forged Carbon Fibre-backed seats, four interior themes, SV Bespoke customisation

Forged Carbon Fibre-backed seats, four interior themes, SV Bespoke customisation Price: From £165,045 OTR

Exploring the Range Rover Sport Line-Up

The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is just one example of the incredible vehicles offered in the Range Rover Sport line-up. For those intrigued by the SV Carbon’s innovative performance and luxurious design, there are other features and technologies worth exploring.

One such example is the advanced 6D Dynamics Suspension system, which enhances cornering and braking stability. This system uses a combination of sensors and algorithms to continuously monitor the vehicle’s movements and adjust the suspension accordingly, providing a smoother and more controlled ride.

Another innovative feature is the Body and Soul™ Seat (BASS) technology, which creates a multi-dimensional audio experience. This technology uses transducers in the seats to create vibrations that match the music, providing a truly immersive audio experience.

Whether you’re drawn to innovative performance, luxurious design, or innovative technology, the Range Rover Sport line-up offers something for every discerning driver. With its commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in a luxury SUV, Range Rover continues to set the standard for high-performance vehicles.

Source Land Rover



