BMW Alpina XB7 unveiled

Alpina has announced its latest modified BMW, the BMW Alpina XB7 which is based on the BMW’s X7 SUV and the car comes with 613 horsepower, which is 90 more than the standard X7.

The new Alpina XB7 comes with 690 lb ft of torque and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.2 second and a top speed of 180 miles per hour.

The BMW ALPINA XB7 is fitted with cutting-edge suspension technology, opening a new dimension in driving dynamics for the performance-luxury Sports Activity Vehicle segment. The two-axle air suspension with ALPINA specific damper and kinematic set-up are primarily responsible for the balance of driving dynamics and ride comfort. The ride height can be lowered by a total of 40 mm (1.6“) for improved handling and driving dynamics, particularly at higher speeds.

You can find out more details about the new BMW Alpina XB7 over at Alpina at the link below, it is available to order in Germany for €155,000.

Source Alpina, Autocar

