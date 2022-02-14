New Aston Martin AMR22 Formula 1 car unveiled

Aston Martin has unveiled its new Formula One car, the Aston Martin AMR22, the car will compete in this year’s FIA Formula One.

The new Aston Martin AMR22 Formula One car was unveiled at the company’s assembly line in Gaydon, you can see more details about it below.

The brand’s return to the pinnacle of motorsport with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team is a key element of the new era at Aston Martin, as it unleashes its potential as an iconic ultra-luxury performance brand with 109 years of history and a breath-taking line-up of new products.

Shining a spotlight on Aston Martin’s engineering mastery, the AMR22 launch event featured three of the newest members of Aston Martin’s high-performance product portfolio. The world’s most powerful luxury SUV, DBX707, and two models which directly feature technology and expertise from Formula One®, the ultimate no rules hypercar, Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro and the mid-engine plug-in hybrid supercar, Valhalla.

The AMR22, to be raced by four-time F1® World Champion Sebastian Vettel and rising star Lance Stroll, carries a new 2022 Aston Martin Racing Green livery celebrating Aston Martin’s traditional racing colours and glorious sporting legacy. The team’s new campaign ‘We Climb Together’ aims to inspire the team and its millions of fans with the story of Aston Martin’s origins, with founder Lionel Martin and his wife Kate taking part in the Aston Hill Climb.

