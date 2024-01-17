ARMOR 700 and SL500 portable SSDs for phone, PC, Mac and more

In the fast-paced world of digital storage, Lexar has joined forces with Silicon Motion to unveil two new Portable Solid-State Drives (PSSDs) that are set to hit the market in early 2024. These drives, the ARMOR 700 and SL500, are designed to meet the demanding speed and durability needs of a diverse group of users, from professional content creators to avid gamers.

This partnership combines Lexar’s expertise in consumer storage with Silicon Motion’s cutting-edge controller technology, aiming to set new benchmarks for portable storage solutions by delivering a blend of rapid transfer speeds, steadfast reliability, and user-friendly convenience.

The ARMOR 700 model is crafted for users who require robustness without compromising on speed. It will be available in storage capacities ranging from 1 TB to 4 TB, and boasts impressive read and write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s. This means that transferring hefty files can be done in just a few seconds. The device is also built to withstand tough conditions, featuring an IP66 rating for water and dust resistance, as well as the ability to endure drops from up to 3 meters. This level of durability ensures that your data remains safe even in challenging environments.

Portable SSD

On the other hand, the SL500 is tailored for professionals who need swift performance. With read and write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s and 1800 MB/s respectively, this PSSD stands out for its versatility. It is compatible with a wide array of devices, including the latest iPhone models, which is particularly beneficial for videographers who need to record high-quality Apple Log video in 4K 60 FPS ProRes format. The SL500 is an excellent option for those who require a high-performance storage solution that can keep up with their varied technological needs.

Both the ARMOR 700 and SL500 are equipped with Silicon Motion’s advanced single-chip controller and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, ensuring that these compact PSSDs offer ample storage capacity and swift data transfer speeds. They are ideal for users who frequently move large amounts of data and prefer not to be weighed down by bulky equipment. These PSSDs strike a perfect balance between portability and performance, making them suitable for a wide range of applications.

The collaboration between Lexar and Silicon Motion is poised to make a significant impact on the portable storage industry with the introduction of the ARMOR 700 and SL500 PSSDs. Keep an eye out for their release in the first quarter of 2024, as they are set to improve the way we manage and transfer our digital content.



