OneModern biometric the secured external SSD from $99

If you are searching for a more secure way to carry data on an external SSD you may be interested in the OneModern and portable SSD equipped with fingerprint encryption, automatic backup, high-speed connectivity and more. Users can opt to use either biometric security or a password which if entered incorrectly 10 times will automatically disconnect the SSD.

OneModern offers a variety of backup options including Auto Backup, Catalog Backup and File Type Backup safeguarding your data from loss. Thanks to its USB Type-C 3.1 data transmission, it features up to 540MB/s write and up to 500MB/s speeds and is available in two capacities offering 520 GB or 1 TB of storage. OneModern supports connections to phones, tablets, computers, Macs and more.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $99 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the OneModern campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the OneModern external SSD project watch the promotional video below.

“While data transfer rate and storage are still 2 critical factors to consider when improving an external portable solid state drive, security cannot be neglected especially you often carry the sensitive files around. OneModern can be your ultimate portable SSD thanks to its built-in fingerprint sensor for security, exceptional compact design with 500G / 1TB storage available, 540MB/s fast transfer speed and great cross-device compatibility.”

Features of the OneModern secure portable external SSD :

– AES 256-bit encryption, preventing your private files from leakage

– Up to 540MB/s transfer speed, greatly improved efficiency whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies

– Automatic backup

– Compact size: 102 x 30 x 9 mm in dimensions and 35g in weight

– 500G / 1TB selectable storage

– Strong build, solid construction

– Wide compatibility: Windows, Macs, iPhones, iPads, Android 4.4 and higher version smartphones, game consoles, Internet compatible TVs are supported

“If you lose your phone, it is hard for someone else to get into it due to the password protection, face unlock or fingerprint scanning. But imagine, what would be your biggest concern when you lose your portable storage device? Would you worry about the data leaked or accessed by someone else? OneModern SSD got this situation covered with built-in fingerprint scanner which prevents other folks from accessing your data without your authorization.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the external SSD, jump over to the official OneModern crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

