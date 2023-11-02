PlayStation 5 M.2 SSD NM790 with heatsink from Lexar

Sony gamers looking to upgrade their PS5 storage by installing a compatible PlayStation 5 SSD. Might be interested to know that Lexar has this week announced a new addition to their range in the form of the NM790 with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD.

The latest model is an upgraded version of the award-winning NM790 SSD, which has received acclaim for its performance and reliability. The NM790 comes complete with a Heatsink and has been specifically designed with the PlayStation gaming community in mind but is also great for PC gaming rigs.

PS5 SSD Performance

In terms of performance specifications, the NM790 with Heatsink SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7400 MB/s and a sequential write speed of 6500 MB/s. Additionally, it boasts random read and write speeds of up to 1,100K IOPS. These impressive figures indicate that this SSD is capable of handling the most demanding tasks and games with ease.

The success of the predecessor, the NM790, has set a high bar for this new model. The NM790 was celebrated for its exceptional performance and reliability, making it a popular choice among gamers and professionals alike. The NM790 with Heatsink hopes to build on this success, introducing improved performance and new features that cater to the demands of modern gaming.

How to fit a PlayStation 5 SSD

Learn how to expand your PlayStation 5 console’s storage by installing a supported M.2 SSD. This is a great way to add more storage for installing, and playing, PS4 games and PS5 games. You will need to use an M.2 SSD with a cooling structure, such as a heatsink, that meets the required specifications

One of the key features of the NM790 with Heatsink SSD is its integrated heatsink. This feature ensures smooth operation by maintaining speed, power efficiency, and thermal control. This is particularly important for sustained high-performance on both PlayStation 5 and PCs, as it prevents the SSD from overheating and potentially damaging the system or reducing performance.

Pricing and availability

The NM790 with Heatsink SSD is also available at a promotional price on Amazon until November 6th 2023. Customers can enjoy more than 10% off the 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB capacities. This promotional pricing makes the SSD an attractive option for those looking to upgrade their storage solutions.

The NM790 with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD is available now and is compatible with PlayStation 5 as well as desktop and laptop PCs. The 1 TB capacity is offered at an MSRP of $79.99 – $71.99 promotional price; the 2 TB is offered at an MSRP of $149.99 – $134.99 promotional price; and the 4 TB is offered at an MSRP of $229.99 – $206.99 promotional price.

PlayStation 5 SSD

Key features of the NM790 with Heatsink SSD include not only its compatibility with PlayStation 5 and exceptional performance, but also 2x faster speeds than PCIe Gen 3 SSDs. The integrated heatsink for cooling is another standout feature, as is the SSD’s power efficiency, which results in up to 40% less power consumption than DRAM cache-enabled PCIe Gen 4 SSDs. Additionally, the SSD boasts Host Memory Buffer (HMB) 3.0, which ensures smooth transfer speeds and seamless performance.

The NM790 with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD is a noteworthy addition to Lexar’s lineup. Building on the success of its predecessor, this SSD offers improved performance, an integrated heatsink for thermal control, and a host of other features that make it an attractive choice for gamers and professionals alike.

With its promotional pricing on Amazon and broad compatibility with PlayStation 5 and PCs, the NM790 with Heatsink SSD is poised to make a significant impact in the digital storage market. Compatibility is another crucial aspect of the NM790 with Heatsink SSD. It is compatible with PlayStation 5 as well as desktop and laptop PCs.



