PlayStation 5 update adds support for up to 8TB SSD storage



Sony has this week recently released a new PlayStation 5 system software update globally, incorporating features from the latest PS5 beta. One of the significant enhancements in this update is the support for larger-capacity M.2 Solid State Drives (SSDs), with the capacity reaching up to a whopping 8TB. This feature is a game-changer for gamers, as it allows for more storage space for games, applications, and other data. It’s a clear response to the growing demand for more storage, especially with the increasing size of game installs.

PlayStation 5 update

New accessibility features, such as using a second DualSense controller for assistance

New audio options that allow 3D Audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech to be enjoyed on compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices

New ways to connect with other players and customize your multiplayer sessions

Support for larger-capacity M.2 SSDs (up to 8TB).

In addition to the SSD support, the update also includes new accessibility features. One such feature allows the use of a second DualSense controller for assistance. This feature is a nod to the importance of inclusivity in gaming, making the PS5 more accessible to players who may need additional assistance.

The update also introduces new audio options, specifically the ability to enjoy 3D Audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech on compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices. This enhancement is set to elevate the gaming experience, providing immersive audio that can make gameplay more engaging and realistic.

Moreover, the PS Remote Play has been expanded to support more Android devices. This feature allows users to stream PlayStation games on these devices, providing more flexibility and convenience for gamers. The PS Remote Play app is now available on devices running Android TV OS 12, including Chromecast with Google TV (4K model) and BRAVIA XR A95L model.

In the coming weeks, Sony plans to introduce new enhancements to the PS App. These features will be rolled out globally on iOS and Android, including the ability to react to messages with emojis and see a preview of someone’s Share Screen before joining the party. These updates aim to make the PS App more interactive and user-friendly.

PS Voice Command

The update also includes new Voice Command options, currently available in English for PS5 players with accounts registered to the U.S. and U.K. This feature adds another layer of convenience, allowing players to navigate their PS5 using voice commands.

The latest PS5 system software update is a significant step forward in enhancing the gaming experience. From supporting larger-capacity SSDs to introducing new accessibility features and audio options, Sony continues to demonstrate its commitment to its gaming community. As the company rolls out these updates and enhancements, gamers worldwide can look forward to an even more immersive and inclusive gaming experience on the PS5.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals