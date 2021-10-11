Addlink PlayStation 5 SSD specifically optimized M.2 PCIe 4.0 PS5 SSD unveiled

PlayStation 5 owners looking to upgrade their internal storage may be interested in a new PlayStation 5 SSD specifically optimized for the PS5. Created by Addlink the optimised M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD is equipped with a premium heatsink and the AddGame A95, A90, and A92 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 SSDs are compatible and “exceed all PlayStation 5 storage requirements” making it a great option for upgrading your PlayStation game library storage capacity. Both the A95 and A92 models are available in capacity of 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB. For A90 model, it comes with 1 TB and 2 TB varieties.

Upgrade your PlayStation 5 storage using an internal SSD

The addlink AddGame A95 PCIe 4.0 SSD delivers up to 7.4 GB/s (Read) and 7 GB/s (Write) on PC, which is 2 times faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 14 times faster than SATA-based SSDs. On PS5, A95 can easily hit the ceiling of 6.5 GB/s in read speed, which makes it the perfect choice for extreme gamers who are looking to drive SSD bandwidth to the limits.

“The PlayStation 5 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD come with Premium Heatsinks that use not only High-Grade aluminium, but the Shark-Fin design also brings the cooling feature to the next level. Moreover, the Low-Profile design makes these three models only has a height of 9.1 mm, which will fit perfectly into the PS5’s internal expansion slot.”

The A90 model is equipped with a high-quality TLC flash for extreme endurance, a DRAM cache buffer that enables sequential read/write speeds of up to 5 GB/4.4 GB per second on PCs. For PS5 console, A90 can also deliver a solid 5.6 GB/s in read speed. Combining performance, endurance, and a more economical price, A90 is also another great option for PS5 gamers.

For more details and full specifications of the PlayStation 5 SSD as well as ordering options jump over to the official Addlink website by following the link below

Source : Addlink

