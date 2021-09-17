Increase your PlayStation 5 SSD storage with the AddGame A95

PlayStation 5 gamers thinking of upgrading their internal storage using the new PlayStation SSD support rolled out this month by Sony to all. May be interested in a new SSD created by the engineers at Addlink. The new AddGame A95 PS5 SSD is equipped with a Gen4x4 NVMe 1.4 SSD Controller and 3D TLC Flash memory.

Features of the AddGame A95 PS5 SSD DRAM Cache Buffer, SLC Caching technology to enhance the performance, LDPC ECC technology and adaptive thermal protection to keep your data safe while enhancing SSD reliability. The AddGame A95 SSD specifically designed for the PlayStation 5 games console is backed by a 5-year warranty and has been specifically created for hardcore gaming and intensive workload applications says addlink. Don’t forget the PlayStation 5 system software update is required to support any new SSD installed in your console.

“AddGame A95 SSD series is compatible with PlayStation 5. Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacity. It already has a low-profile Premium heatsink on it. With only 9.1mm height, totally fit inside the PS5’s internal expansion slot and meet all the necessary requirements.These are PCIe Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSDs with read speeds up to 7400MB/s. The AddGame A95 is not only ready for PlayStation 5 but also compatible for the most of PC Computers. It’s an ideal solution for you to build yourself a gaming PC of your dreams.”

Source : Addlink

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals