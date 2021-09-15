PlayStation 5 update adds M.2 SSD storage support for all

PlayStation gamers will be pleased to know that Sony has rolled out a new update for the PlayStation 5 this month which brings with it a number of new user experience features and customization options as well as the highly anticipated M.2 SSD storage expansion support and 3D Audio for built-in TV speakers. The PlayStation 5 Update September 2021 also adds 3D audio through your TV’s integrated speaker system and can be enabled in the Sound menu. Converting standard two-channel TV speaker audio into three-dimensional sound, offering improved immersion in your PlayStation games.

Sony has made it possible for you to measure the acoustics of your room using the microphone on your PlayStation DualSense wireless controller to apply the perfect 3D audio settings to suit your room however large or small.

PlayStation 5 September update features and enhancements

Other new enhancements and features to gaming and social experience on the PlayStation 5 include a PlayStation Now resolution selector and connection test tool, new Accolade Type: “Leader”, automatic capture of “personal best” videos, new Trophy tracker and more. Sony has also introduced new features for the older PlayStation 4 console offering gamers the ability to view their PS5 trophies on their PS4 profile and Trophy list.

“PS5 players around the globe can expand their storage capacity with an M.2 SSD, a type of high-speed solid state drive that can be installed in the PS5 console or PS5 Digital Edition console. Once installed in the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition console, M.2 SSD storage can be used to download, copy, and launch PS5 and PS4 games, as well as media apps. You can play PS5 and PS4 games directly from M.2 SSD storage and freely move games between storage options.”

“Important: M.2 SSDs must meet the minimum performance and size requirements outlined on this page. Using an M.2 SSD also requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure (such as a heatsink) that meets the dimensional requirements. Please read the page linked above carefully before purchasing any M.2 SSD or cooling structure for use with PS5.”

Sony has also rolled out new enhancements to the PlayStation Remote Play App and PlayStation App allowing players to remotely stream and play PS4 and PS5 games now using mobile data connections when wireless connectivity is not available. The new features available on iOS and Android apps. For more information on all the new enhancements rolling out in the Sony PlayStation 5 September update jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PS Blog

