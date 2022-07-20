SunnySide cooling & heated lunchbox passes $200,000 on Kickstarter

Entering its final 24-hour is the unique SunnySide solar powered cooling and heated lunchbox designed to preserve your meal at its ideal temperature, has raised more than $200,000 on Kickstarter thanks to nearly 2,000 backers.

With less than 24-hour is remaining on the campaign early bird pledges are still available providing a chance to own one of the very first solar powered self heating and cooling lunchboxes created by the team at SunySide. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $69 or £58 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Packing lunch has its perks. It’s cheap, nutritious, and knowing exactly what’s in your food is that much more appealing. Say no to fast food and unhealthy lunches — quickly prepare your meals at home and eat healthy on the go! The one-of-its-kind solar-powered self heating lunch box that makes lunchtime your favorite time of the day. The built-in thermometer paired with the sensor app lets you control the temperature of the lunchbox keeping your meal fresh, healthy and satisfying all at the same time. Not only does this solar powered lunch box keep your tasty goodies fresh for 20 hours but it also heats your food in minutes whenever required using its innovative induction heating technology.”

Heated lunchbox

Assuming that the SunnySide funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the SunnySide cooling & heated lunchbox project review the promotional video below.

“Enjoy hot food in minutes anywhere and anytime with the SunnySide innovative electromagnetic induction heating. SunnySide heats your food evenly, maintaining the texture and flavor of your food. The induction coil heats your food at up to 75C (167F) degrees and uses less energy, making it possible to reheat your meals up to 7 times with just a single charge. This makes it unlike any other electric lunch box available.”

Cooling lunch box

“You scream, I Scream, we all scream — because the sunshine melted the ice cream! Don’t let the summer heat get you down! Enjoy a tub of ice cream on the go, delicious cake with cute frosting for lunch or keep any salad fresh and crispy for longer. With SunnySide’s built-in thermometer, cooling element, 3 fans, and a thick layer of insulation, food stays fresh and chilled for a day (or longer) — perfect for picnics, barbecues, and adventures.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the cooling & heated lunchbox, jump over to the official SunnySide crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

