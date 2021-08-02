PlayStation 5 software update adds SSD support and more

Over the weekend Sony has rolled out a new PlayStation 5 software update bringing with it a number of tweaks, enhancements and new features such as the long-awaited support for M.2 SSD storage. The update allows you to insert an M.2 SSD drive to your PlayStation 5 expansion slot and use M.2 SSD storage. “Just like your PS5’s console storage, you can install PS5 and PS4 games in M2 SSD storage and play them directly from there” explained Sony.

As well as adding support for M.2 SSD storage Sony has also enabled 3D audio for your TV speakers which can now be enabled in the PlayStation Settings section under Sound. The feature also allows you to measure the acoustics of your room using the microphone on your DualSense wireless controller to apply 3D audio setting optimized for your specific room and set up.

– You can use PCle 4.0 M.2 SSDS with a capacity of 250 GB minimum and 4 TB maximum.

– To safely insert or remove your M.2 SSD, make sure your PS5 is turned off and that the AC power cord is unplugged.

– To use M.2 SSD storage, insert your M2 SSD in your PS5’s expansion slot while your PS5 is turned off. When you turn on your PS5, you’ll format your M.2 SSD so that it’s ready to use.

– To move a PS5 or PS4 game that’s installed in console storage or USB extended storage to M2 SSD storage, go to your game library, press the options button and then select [Move Games and Apps]. Then select the game you want to move, and then select[Move].

– You can now enjoy 3D audio through your TV speakers.

– To enable 3D audio for your TV speakers, go to [Settings] > [Sound] > [Audio Output], and then turn on [Enable 3D Audio for TV Speakers].

– You can also measure the acoustics of your room using the microphone on your DualSense wireless controller to apply the 3D audio setting that’s optimized for your room.

For more details on how to install a M.2 SSD storage drive on your PlayStation 5 jump over to the official Sony support site by following the link below. For a full list of all the updates included in the latest PlayStation 5 software update

Source : Gematsu : Sony

