Black and Red PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers unveiled by Sony



Sony has today introduced a couple of new PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers in the form of the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black editions. “The DualSense wireless controller for PS5 offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic design” explains Sony. Listings for the new PS5 DualSense controllers have revealed they will be available to purchase from June 18th 2021 onwards priced at approximately £60, and are now available to preorder from online retailers.

“Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons. Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.”

Source : Sony : Eurogamer

