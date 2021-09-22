Slowest PlayStation 5 SSD upgrade performance tested by Digital Foundry

PlayStation gamers considering upgrading their game console storage now that Sony has released its latest PlayStation SSD firmware update enabling the installation of PlayStation 5 SSD storage. May be interested in new performance testing by the team over at Digital Foundry which has taken the slowest PS5 SSD available and tested it playing the PlayStation game Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Providing a guide on what you can expect from even the cheapest SSD storage installed in your PlayStation 5. To find out more about how to install an SSD in your PlayStation 5 check out our previous article.

Once installed in your PS5 console, M.2 SSD storage can be used to download, copy, and launch PS5 and PS4 games, as well as media apps. This allows you to increase the storage space available to you on your PS5 console as well as freely move games between the PS5 console’s storage, a connected USB extended storage device and the newly installed M.2 SSD storage.

PlayStation 5 SSD upgrade performance tested

“The PS5 System Software has been updated to support ALL PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 NVMe drives, so with the help of Fidler_2K from the DF Supporter Program, we tracked down the absolute slowest drive – the WD SN750 SE – and stacked it up against the console’s internal SSD and the Mark Cerny-approved max spec WD SN850. Can a bargain basement, spec-deficient drive cut it out against the best of the best? The results are surprising.”

Source : Digital Foundry

