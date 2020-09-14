TinyWand rugged Titanium high speed portable SSD

If you’re in the market for a rugged lightweight high-speed portable SSD compatible with PC, Mac, Linux, Android, iPad Pro, PS4, Xbox One, BMPCC, Sigma FP, Z-Cam and more. The new aptly named TinyWand might be worth more investigation. Launched via Kickstarter this month earlybird pledges are now available from roughly $89 or £70 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the end of the year.

“Most SSD cases on the market are available in aluminum; TinyWand stands out with its choice of material being the lustrous titanium. Being 60% denser than aluminum and twice as strong, titanium is even stronger than stainless steel. TinyWand offers unparalleled protection for your important data with its extremely high tensile strength.”

“The key to increased productivity is saving time in every way possible. TinyWand’s read and write speed of 560 MB/s can facilitate and streamline your work process indefinitely. Work documents, travel photos, games…… all these portals to different parts of our world need a center. TinyWand’s 2TB SSD can be just the place for you to store it all together and access each part easily.”

Source : Kickstarter

