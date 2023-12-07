ADATA SD810 rugged external SSD storage supports PS5 and Xbox

ADATA has unveiled its latest innovation in the form of the SD810 external SSD or solid state drive. The new product is poised to redefine the boundaries of portable storage with its advanced features, impeccable performance, and robust protection against environmental challenges.

The SD810 external SSD is equipped with a myriad of features that are designed to meet the demanding needs of modern users. At the heart of the drive is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 transmission interface that ensures high-speed data transfers with a read/write speed of up to 2000 MB/s. This makes it an ideal choice for professionals such as photographers and video creators who require fast and reliable storage solutions.

Military grade drop testing

In addition to its impressive speed, the SD810 stands out for its robust protection. The drive is designed with triple IP68 waterproof, dustproof, and MIL-STD shockproof protection, making it a reliable ally for those who work in challenging outdoor conditions. The robustness of the drive is further enhanced by its body, which is made from aluminum alloy. This not only makes it sturdy but also improves heat dissipation, thereby maintaining stable transfer performance during continuous operation.

Xbox and PS5 external SSD

Despite its robust features, the SD810 is compact in design, smaller than a credit card. This makes it lightweight, space-saving, and convenient to carry, adding to its appeal as a portable storage solution. The compact design does not compromise its capacity, though. The drive is available in four capacities: 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB, catering to different storage needs.

Specifications and features

Supports USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 high-speed transmission

2000MB/s high-speed read/write

IP68 water resistance, dust resistance, and drop resistance

Supports latest generation game consoles

Supports multiple operating systems

The versatility of the SD810 extends to its compatibility as well. The drive can connect to different operating systems, computer platforms, and game consoles such as Android, macOS, and Windows. In addition, it supports the latest iPhone 15 series and can connect to the latest generation game consoles, making it a versatile solution for a wide range of users.

The SD810 is now available globally in two colors: obsidian black and meteorite silver. All variants come with a global three-year limited warranty, underlining ADATA Technology’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

The launch of the SD810 external rugged solid state drive marks a significant milestone for ADATA Technology. With its advanced features, robust protection, high-speed transmission interface, and compact design, the SD810 is poised to set a new standard in the realm of external storage solutions. Its compatibility with multiple platforms and devices, along with its available variants and warranty, further reinforce its position as a leading choice for professionals and casual users alike.



