macOS Sonoma 14.2 Release Candidate is now available

Apple has released a new beta for the Mac to developers, macOS Sonoma 14.2 Release Candidate, the software comes a week after the previous beta, and assuming no issues are discovered, this should be the version that Apple releases to everyone.

They also released several other betas at the same time, these included iOS 17.2 Release Candidate and iPadOS 17.2 Release Candidate. The macOS Sonoma 14.2 will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac, you can see more details in the official release notes below.

This update introduces enhanced Autofill for PDFs and improvements to Messages and Weather. This release also includes other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

PDFs

– Enhanced AutoFill identifies fields in PDFs and other forms enabling you to populate them with information such as names and addresses from your contacts

Messages

– Catch-up arrow lets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation by clicking the arrow visible in the top-right corner

– Add sticker option in the context menu lets you add a sticker directly to a bubble

– Contact Key Verification provides automatic alerts and Contact Verification Codes to help verify people facing extraordinary digital threats are messaging only with the people they intend

Weather

– Precipitation amounts help you stay on top of rain and snow conditions for a given day over the next 10 days

– New widgets let you choose from next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times, and current conditions such as Air Quality, Feels Like, and wind speed

– Wind map snapshot helps you quickly assess wind patterns and access the animated wind map overlay to prepare for forecasted wind conditions for the next 24 hours

Clock

– Multiple timers let you run several timers simultaneously and create a name for each timer

– Timer presets help you quickly start a timer with a range of preset options

– Recents makes it easy to restart your recently used timers

This update also includes the following new features:

– Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites

– Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in a Focus so music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations

– Shazam Music Recognition allows you to quickly identify songs playing online or around you, even when wearing AirPods

– New keyboard layouts provide support for 7 additional Sámi languages

– Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

We are expecting Apple to release the final version of macOS Sonomoa 14.2 next week, as soon as we get some more details on an exact release date for this update and the other updates, we will let you know.

Source Apple



