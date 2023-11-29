macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 4 released

As well as releasing iOS 17.2 beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.2 beta 4 for the iPad, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 4. This new beta comes two weeks after the previous one.
The new macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 4 brings a range of new features to the Mac, the update also comes with various performance improvements and bug fixes, and the software is now available for developers to try out.
Apple is expected to release the final version of macOS Sonoma 14.2 sometime in December, we could possibly get the final beta or Release Candidate of the software next week and then the final version the week after. As soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.
Source Apple
Image Credit: Austin Poon
