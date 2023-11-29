macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 4 released

As well as releasing iOS 17.2 beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.2 beta 4 for the iPad, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 4. This new beta comes two weeks after the previous one.

The new macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 4 brings a range of new features to the Mac, the update also comes with various performance improvements and bug fixes, and the software is now available for developers to try out.

The new version of macOS Sonoma introduces the ‘iMessage Contact Key Verification’ feature, designed to enhance messaging security within iMessage. This advancement empowers users to authenticate the identities of their contacts, fostering a more secure communication environment. Additionally, the update will include the ‘Apple Music Favorites Playlists’, initially previewed for iOS 17.2. This innovative functionality enables users to create and share customized playlists, featuring their preferred music selections. Complementing this, the ‘Collaborative Playlists’ feature allows users to collaboratively contribute to a playlist, crafting a unique and communal music listening experience.

Apple is expected to release the final version of macOS Sonoma 14.2 sometime in December, we could possibly get the final beta or Release Candidate of the software next week and then the final version the week after. As soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Austin Poon



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals