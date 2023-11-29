Apple releases iOS 17.2 beta 4

Apple has released iOS 17.2 beta 4 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 17.2 beta 4 for the iPad at the same time, these new betas are now available for developers. Apple also released some new public betas of this software at the same time.

The new betas of iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 come two weeks after the previous betas and they bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, along with various bug fixes and also performance improvements.

In iOS 17.2 software, Apple has unveiled an exciting addition: the Journal app. Initially introduced during the iOS 17 announcement, this innovative app transforms daily journaling into an engaging experience with its plethora of versatile features.

Adding to the excitement, music enthusiasts will be thrilled with the update’s new offerings for Apple Music. This includes the introduction of a ‘Favourites’ playlist, enhancing personal music discovery, and the groundbreaking ‘Collaborative Playlists’ feature, which opens up a world of shared musical creativity, allowing you to craft playlists alongside your friends.

As this is the fourth beta in the series we can expect probably one more before the final version of the software is released, we should get that beta next week and then the final versions of iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 the week after. As soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.,

Source Apple



