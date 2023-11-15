iOS 17.2 beta 3 and iPadOS 17.2 beta 3 released

Apple has released iOS 17.2 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.2 beta 3 for the iPad to developers, these new betas come a week after the previous betas and we are also expecting new betas to be released to public beta testers sometime soon as well.

The new betas of iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 come with a range of new features for the iPhone and iPad, they also come with various bug fixes and performance improvements as well.

One of the main new features in iOS 17.2 is Apple’s new Journal app, this was announced with iOS 17 and it is designed to let you make a daily journal and it has a range of different features. Another new feature coming in this update is for Music, there is now a new Favourites playlist and Collaborative Playlists that lets you create playlists with your friends.

You can find out more details about the new iOS 17.2 beta 2 and iPadOS 17.2 beta 2 software over at Apple’s developers website at the link below, you will need to be a registered developer to download the software.

As this is the third beta in the series, we can expect probably one or two more before the final version of the software is released, we are expecting Apple to release these software updates sometime in early December, possibly in the first week of December. As soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple



