macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 3 released to developers

Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 3 to developers, this new beta comes a week after the previous beta, and we are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta of the software sometime soon as well.

As well as the new beta of macOS Sonoma 14.2 for the Mac, Apple also released iOS 17.2 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.2 beta 3 for the iPad, all of these new betas bring a range of new features to Apple’s devices.

This latest update introduces the innovative ‘iMessage Contact Key Verification,’ a feature that significantly boosts your messaging security on iMessage. Now, you can confidently verify the identities of those you’re chatting with, ensuring a safer communication experience.

Excitingly, the update also rolls out the much-anticipated ‘Apple Music Favorites Playlists,’ first teased for iOS 17.2. This new feature allows you to curate and share personalized playlists with your favorite tracks. Plus, with the introduction of ‘Collaborative Playlists,’ you and your friends can collectively add songs, creating a shared music experience like never before.

The new macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 3 is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. We are expecting the final version of macOS Sonoma 14.2 to be released sometime in early December, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.



