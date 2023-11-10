Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 2

Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 2 to developers, we are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta of the software as well. They also released iOS 17.2 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.2 beta 2 for the iPad.

The new macOS 14.2 beta comes two weeks after the previous beta and it brings some new features to Apple’s Mac range of computers, along with a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

Included in this update is the new Imessage Contact key Verifications which is designed to offer added security and allow you to verify exactly who you are communicating with on iMessage.

The update also includes the new Apple Music favourites playlists which we heard about for iOS 17.2 and there are also new collaborative playlists that let you create playlists with your friends and everyone can add songs to the playlists.

Apple’s macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 2 is now available for developers to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. We are expecting the final version of macOS 14.2 to be released in December, as soon as we get some information on a possible release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals