Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 1

As well as releasing iOS 17.2 beta 1 and iPadOS 17.2 beta 1, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 1 and this software comes a couple of days after the release of the macOS Sonoma 14.1 software update.

So far the new macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta has been made available to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers sometime soon. This new beta brings some new features to the Mac, it also includes a range of performance improvements and bug fixes. This update includes Imessage Contact Key Verification which is also available ion the new iOS 17.2 beta 1 software, and more.

As this is only the first beta in the series it will be a while before the final version of MacOS Sonoma 14.2 is released, this should happen next month, probably around the end of November.

The new macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 1 is now available for developers to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below, as soon as we get some details on when the new macOS Sonoma 14.2 update will land, we will let you know.

Source Apple



