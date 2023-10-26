Apple macOS Sonoma 14.1 lands on the Mac

Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.1 for the Mac, the software was released along with iOS 17.1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17.1 for the iPad, and watchOS 10.1 for the Apple Watch, this update adds some new features, plus a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

Included in this update are some new features in Apple Music, the favorites now include albums, playlists, songs, and more, you can see the full release note from Apple for this software update below.

This update provides enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac including:

Favorites expanded in Music to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library

Apple warranty status for Mac, AirPods, and Beats headphones and earbuds are available in System Settings

Fixes an issue where the System Services settings within Location Services may reset

Fixes an issue that may prevent encrypted external drives from mounting

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Sonoma 14.1 software update is now available to download, yopu can install the update from the Apple menu on your Mac.

Source Apple



