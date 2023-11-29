Photographers and filmmakers that no the quality of every frame matters and efficiency is paramount, might be interested to know that Team Group Inc.has this month introduced it’s new T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD storage. The T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 stands out with its impressive high-speed data transfer capabilities and up to 4 TB of storage space. Its compact, lightweight design and eco-friendlydesign will be available in early 2024.

Designed with the needs of advanced users in mind, the T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 is a testament to precision engineering. It’s perfect for those who value both speed and reliability. This portable SSD stands out with its innovative technology and a design that includes multiple screw holes for versatile mounting options. Whether you’re on a rugged outdoor shoot or in the comfort of a studio, its compact and lightweight structure ensures it fits right into your setup without any fuss.

Data transfer speed is a cornerstone of digital content creation, and the T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 excels in this area. It offers high-speed data transfer capabilities through a Type-C interface, allowing you to move large files, such as those from 6K and 8K video shoots, swiftly and effortlessly. This means you can say goodbye to the long wait times that often come with transferring massive files.

For creators, having enough storage space is just as important as transfer speed. The T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 comes with up to 4 TB of external SSD storage, providing plenty of space for a wide range of video content. It supports various video formats, including RAW and ProRes, facilitating a seamless creative process. With this SSD, you can focus on capturing stunning visuals, knowing that your storage needs are well taken care of.

Team Group’s commitment to the creative industry is evident in the T-CREATE CinemaPr series. The company is expanding its offerings to meet the diverse needs of digital content creators. Moreover, Team Group has taken a step towards environmental responsibility, with the T-CREATE CinemaPr P31’s packaging being predominantly paper-based, which greatly reduces plastic usage.

The T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is poised to become an essential tool for digital content professionals. With standout features like rapid data transfer, substantial storage capacity, and environmentally conscious packaging, Team Group Inc. is ready to meet the high expectations of even the most demanding users. Gear up to boost your creative capabilities with this advanced technology at your fingertips.



