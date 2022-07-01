Transcend ESD380C USB 3.2 portable SSD

Transcend has launched a new portable SSD this week featuring a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface and a USB-C connection and offering data transfer speeds of up to 2000 MB/s. Available in storage capacities of up to 2 TB the SSD is housed in a compact anti-shock shell and features low latency technology capable of saving 4K videos, high-resolution images, and large media files with ease. Housed in the aluminium enclosure the SSD is not only safe from drops and knocks but also dissipates heat using a Dynamic Thermal Throttling mechanism providing more stable performance even under extensive use.

Portable SSD

“Transcend’s ESD380C is a portable solid state drive featuring a ruggedized silicone rubber case in military green. Its USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface offers unmatched transfer rates. With its high capacity and compatibility, the ESD380C is no doubt the perfect choice for secure and portable storage. The ESD380C is equipped with the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface and supports UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol), offering dazzlingly fast transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and outshining its peers with its unrivaled performance”

“Transcend’s ESD380C comes in a military green silicone rubber case that’s ruggedized and shock-absorbing. With a shock protection system that meets US military drop-test standards, you may be rest assured that data stored on the drive will be fully protected. Extra compact and portable, the palm-sized ESD380C fits perfectly in your pocket as you take it on all of your adventures. The ESD380C comes in capacities up to 2TB, ensuring you have plenty of space for backups and for storing your high-resolution images, 4K videos, and other media files!”

Source : Transcend

