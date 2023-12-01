Criminal Record crime thriller premiers on Apple TV+ January 10, 2024

In the realm of crime thriller TV series, a new contender is about to make its debut. Criminal Record, an eight-episode, one-hour crime thriller series, is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on January 10, 2024. The series stars Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo, promising a riveting and suspense-filled viewing experience.

The series is the brainchild of BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman, known for his work on acclaimed series like “Vera” and “Indian Summers.” With “Criminal Record,” Rutman continues his tradition of creating powerful, character-driven narratives. This time, the stage is set in the heart of contemporary London, a city with a rich history and a vibrant, pulsating energy that lends itself to the gritty, dark world of crime thrillers.

Apple TV crime thriller series

Criminal Record revolves around the investigation of a historic murder conviction. The story begins with an anonymous phone call that draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case. The detectives, played by Capaldi and Jumbo, find themselves in a tug of war over the case. Capaldi’s character is a well-connected man, determined to protect his legacy, while Jumbo’s character is a young woman in the early stages of her career. The dynamic between these two characters, each with their unique perspectives and motivations, forms the crux of the series.

The series promises to be an intense journey into the complexities of a historic murder case. The narrative will unfold over eight episodes, with the first two episodes premiering on January 10, 2024. Following the premiere, new episodes will be released weekly, every Wednesday through February 21. This staggered release schedule is a common strategy employed by streaming platforms to keep viewers engaged and build anticipation for upcoming episodes.

Criminal Record is the latest addition to Apple TV+’s growing roster of original content. The platform has been steadily expanding its offerings, aiming to cater to a diverse range of tastes and preferences. With the introduction of “Criminal Record,” fans of crime thrillers have something new to look forward to.

Given the pedigree of the actors and the creator involved, Criminal Record promises to be a compelling watch. The series will undoubtedly explore the intricate dynamics between the characters, the tension of the investigation, and the larger implications of the historic murder case. As the series unfolds, viewers can expect a riveting exploration of crime, justice, and the human condition.

Criminal Record is set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ on January 10, 2024. With its intriguing premise, stellar cast, and experienced creator, the series looks poised to offer a gripping narrative that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Whether you’re a fan of crime thrillers or just looking for a new series to dive into, Criminal Record is certainly one to watch.



