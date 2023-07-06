Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio Apple TV+

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon directed by Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book. A Killers of the Flower Moon release date has been set for the Apple TV+ streaming service which will take place during October 2023. The film is based on a true American story.

Killers of the Flower Moon

“At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. “

“Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.

Also starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion, Killers of the Flower Moon is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book.”

