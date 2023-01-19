Shrinking premiers on Apple TV+ Jan 27th

Apple has released a new trailer for Shrinking which will premiere on the Apple TV+ later this month and will be available to watch from January 27, 2023 onwards. Shrinking is the second collaboration with Apple TV+ and Segel, and follows on from his starring role in Apple Original film The Sky is Everywhere. Check out the teaser trailer is below to learn more about what you can expect from the 10 episode comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

“The series also marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, alongside global phenomenon “Ted Lasso,” and upcoming drama series “Bad Monkey.” Goldstein currently stars and serves as writer and co-executive producer on “Ted Lasso,” which was recently honored with the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Comedy series for the second year in a row, as well as a back-to-back win in Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Goldstein.”

Shrinking

“Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own. From executive producers Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein comes Shrinking, a new comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. “

In addition to Segel and Ford, Shrinking stars Jessica Williams, with Christa Miller, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, and Lukita Maxwell. The new series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, James Ponsoldt, and Randall Keenan Winston serve as executive producers. Lawrence, Segel and Goldstein created the series and wrote the first episode, which was directed by Ponsoldt.”

Source : Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals