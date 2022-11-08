Into the Deep film 2022 stars Ella-Rae Smith, Jessica Alexander, Matthew Daddario

Lionsgate Movies has released a new trailer for the upcoming new action thriller Into the Deep that will premier in select theatres and on streaming services later this month, being available to watch from August 26, 2022 onwards. Into the Deep stars Ella-Rae Smith, Jessica Alexander, Matthew Daddario. Lionsgate also released a trailer for its upcoming fantasy adventure film Guardians of Time which will be premiering on streaming services during October 2022.

Into the Deep film 2022

“In this intense action-thriller, Jess (Ella-Rae Smith) is swept off her feet by a mysterious stranger named Ben (Matthew Daddario), who takes her to his boat that’s docked nearby. Dangerously adrift miles from shore, their romance is interrupted when Lexie (Jessica Alexander) shows up, and soon the three get wasted and play sexy games. When the party takes a sudden turn for the worse, it’s clear that either Ben or Lexie is a dangerous liar. In the explosive climax, Jess must decide which one to help … and which one to destroy.”

Source : Lionsgate

