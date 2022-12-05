Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer

Lucasfilm have released a new trailer for the upcoming Indiana Jones film the Dial of Destiny , that will be premiering theatre screens worldwide next year and available to watch from June 30, 2023. The latest film in the series once again stars Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones and uses advanced CGI to help the actor look younger for snippets of the movie, during flashbacks to previous adventures in the timeline. Harrison Ford first played Indiana Jones back in 1981, in the first film in the series, Raiders of the Lost Ark. Since then Harrison has featured in all Indiana Jones films and once again takes on the iconic role.

“In 1969, American archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones lives against the backdrop of the Space Race. Jones is uneasy over the fact that the U.S. Government has recruited former Nazis to help beat the Soviet Union in the competition to make it to space. His goddaughter, Helena, accompanies him on his journey. Meanwhile, Jürgen Voller, a NASA member and ex-Nazi involved with the moon-landing program, wishes to make the world into a better place as he sees fit.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

“Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981, is once again composing the score.”

“Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise, which is directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Shaunette Renee Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Oliver Richters (“Black Widow”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”).

Source : Lucasfilm





