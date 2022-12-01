Shrinking TV series starring Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller

Apple has this week released a new trailer for its upcoming new 10 episode comedy series Shrinking. The new Apple TV+ exclusive stars Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell. The storyline follows a grieving therapist played by Segel, who starts to the break the rules with his clients telling them exactly what he thinks. “Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own“.

“A new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel, and written by Emmy Award winning “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. Also starring Harrison Ford in one of his first major television roles, “Shrinking” will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.”

Shrinking TV Series

“The new series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer serve as executive producers. Lawrence, Segel, and Goldstein created the series and wrote the first episode, which was directed by Ponsoldt.”

Source : Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals